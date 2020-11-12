McLaren Bay begins screening for COVID-19 before patients enter hospital

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) -It’s another step in slowing the spread of coronavirus in Bay County.

“We really wanted to make sure we had a way of screening patients for COVID,” said McLaren Bay Chief Medical Officer, Norm Chapin MD.

By separating non COVID patients at McLaren Bay Healthcare from those displaying symptoms of the virus.

“We’ve done that in our emergency department. We do it after we admit patients to the hospital. We have specific units where patients go, while trying to understand or determine if they have COVID or not,” Chapin said.

That safety protocol has now been expanded.

The healthcare system announced starting Thursday--a tent will now be set up outside of the emergency room entrance, to screen patients for COVID-19 before they even enter the hospital.

“With the increase in the number of community members who have been coming down with COVID. We have higher numbers of staff with COVID symptoms or higher number of staff who have been confirmed positive than in anytime in the last 7 or 8 months. So when you combine the increase in patient volume with the increase in staff who are sick and who can’t work, it’s kind of a double whammy,” he said.

Chapin says these added restrictions may be an inconvenience for some-- but necessary at this time.

“We have to be reasonable, we have to take precautions. And I would urge everyone the way they can help the most is by taking those precautions and by being very very careful,” Chapin said.

