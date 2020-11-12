Advertisement

McLaren Bay begins screening for COVID-19 before patients enter hospital

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) -It’s another step in slowing the spread of coronavirus in Bay County.

“We really wanted to make sure we had a way of screening patients for COVID,” said McLaren Bay Chief Medical Officer, Norm Chapin MD.

By separating non COVID patients at McLaren Bay Healthcare from those displaying symptoms of the virus.

“We’ve done that in our emergency department. We do it after we admit patients to the hospital. We have specific units where patients go, while trying to understand or determine if they have COVID or not,” Chapin said.

That safety protocol has now been expanded.

The healthcare system announced starting Thursday--a tent will now be set up outside of the emergency room entrance, to screen patients for COVID-19 before they even enter the hospital.

“With the increase in the number of community members who have been coming down with COVID. We have higher numbers of staff with COVID symptoms or higher number of staff who have been confirmed positive than in anytime in the last 7 or 8 months. So when you combine the increase in patient volume with the increase in staff who are sick and who can’t work, it’s kind of a double whammy,” he said.

Chapin says these added restrictions may be an inconvenience for some-- but necessary at this time.

“We have to be reasonable, we have to take precautions. And I would urge everyone the way they can help the most is by taking those precautions and by being very very careful,” Chapin said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nurse: Ascension Genesys treats intensive care patient in storage room
Nurse: Ascension Genesys treats intensive care patient in storage room
Gov. Whitmer Announces Bipartisan Legislation to Reduce Barriers to Licensure for...
Whitmer planning press conference Thursday as COVID-19 hospitalizations surge
From Nov. 10th, 2019. *NOT CURRENT*
One year separates 15 inches of snow and record highs near 80 degrees in Mid-Michigan
Schools and coronavirus
Coronavirus outbreaks reported at 8 Mid-Michigan schools
Genesee Health Department
Genesee County ties record high COVID-19 increase, passes milestone

Latest News

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot wears a mask as she attends a news conference in Hall A of the...
Chicago issues new COVID 19 restrictions before Thanksgiving
FILE - In this July 27, 2020 file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
Feds announce COVID-19 vaccine agreement with drug stores
US sets record for new COVID cases, hospitalizations
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during an interview with TV6's Andrew LaCombe on Nov. 3, 2020.
Whitmer: More coronavirus measures possible; Legislature not helping