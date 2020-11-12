Michigan reports 6,900+ new COVID-19 cases and 45 more deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan set another single-day record COVID-19 increase on Thursday with the fourth daily increase over 6,000 in the past week.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,940 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday for a total of 226,225. That is more than 500 illnesses higher than the previous record daily increase of 6,473 set on Tuesday.

State health officials also reported 45 deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Thursday, which increase Michigan’s total coronavirus death toll since March to 7,811.

The Genesee County Health Department reported 156 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, which is just over half of the previous record of 292 set on Tuesday. The Saginaw County Health Department reported 125 more confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, which is 13 fewer than Wednesday’s increase of 138 illnesses.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing reached the second highest level on record Wednesday with a total of more than 67,300. The percentage of positive tests dropped to 12.54% on Wednesday, which is down over 2% from Monday’s six-month high of 14.31%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases increased Thursday to 3,186, which is 114 higher than Wednesday. Of those, 2,798 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases, which is 113 higher than Wednesday’s total.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care increased Thursday while the number of patients on ventilators dropped slightly.

Michigan hospitals are treating 628 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 253 of them are on ventilators. Since Wednesday, there are 24 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 10 fewer on ventilators.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Wednesday:

Genesee, 8,202 cases and 334 deaths, which is an increase of 193 cases and three deaths.

Saginaw, 5,451 cases, 162 deaths and 1,989 patients recovered, which is an increase of 133 cases, one death and one recovery.

Arenac, 168 cases, five deaths and 60 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases.

Bay, 2,392 cases, 72 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 75 cases.

Clare, 413 cases, 19 deaths and 97 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Gladwin, 337 cases, four deaths and 100 recoveries, which is an increase of 19 cases.

Gratiot, 846 cases and 20 deaths, which is an increase of 53 cases.

Huron, 367 cases, eight deaths and 187 recoveries, which is an increase of 19 cases.

Iosco, 373 cases, 16 deaths and 156 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases.

Isabella, 1,411 cases, 18 deaths and 660 recoveries, which is an increase of 44 cases and two deaths.

Lapeer, 1,218 cases, 41 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 53 cases and one death.

Midland, 1,574 cases, 15 deaths and 955 recoveries, which is an increase of 50 cases and one death.

Ogemaw, 217 cases, seven deaths and 42 recoveries, which is an increase of 14 cases.

Oscoda, 66 cases, two deaths and 22 recoveries, which is an increase of three case.

Roscommon, 272 cases, six deaths and 79 recoveries, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Sanilac, 375 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of 17 cases and one death.

Shiawassee, 1,145 cases, 34 deaths and 682 recoveries, which is an increase of 45 cases.

Tuscola, 962 cases, 39 deaths and 428 recoveries, which is an increase of 26 cases.

