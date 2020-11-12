Michigan’s top doctor: COVID-19 situation ‘looking very grim’ as holidays near

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state’s top doctor laid out stark consequences for people planning holiday gatherings this fall.

These could be the last gatherings for some friends and family members if they catch COVID-19 at Thanksgiving or Christmas and don’t survive, said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive.

“Things are looking very grim with COVID-19 in our state right now,” she said.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported the state’s record single-day increase of coronavirus cases on Thursday with 6,940. That broke the previous record of 6,473 illness set on Tuesday.

Michigan hospitals are treating nearly 3,200 confirmed or probable COVID-19 patients on Thursday and more than 600 of them are in intensive care.

Whitmer and Khaldun both recommended everyone in Michigan reconsider their Thanksgiving and Christmas plans to avoid large gatherings. They encouraged the public to consider virtual gatherings online rather than getting together in person.

“No matter who you are or what community you are in, you are vulnerable to this virus,” Whitmer said. “You may survive or you may not. That’s the real scary thing about this virus.”

She also pleaded with Michiganders to follow basic COVID-19 prevention practices like wearing a face covering, practicing 6 feet of social distancing, washing hands often and only going out in public when absolutely necessary. Whitmer said everyone needs to follow all of the guidelines and avoid picking or choosing some.

“We’ve all got to do everything to stop this virus,” she said.

