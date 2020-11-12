Advertisement

Mid-Michigan veterans' organization “hurting” amid pandemic shutdowns

Mid-Michigan Honor Flight had to scrap two scheduled trips, fundraising events in 2020
Veterans on a guided tour of Washington, DC with Mid-Michigan Honor Flight pause for a group...
Veterans on a guided tour of Washington, DC with Mid-Michigan Honor Flight pause for a group photo inside the World War II Memorial(WJRT)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (11/11/2020)-On Veteran’s Day, a grateful nation extends a thank you to the men and women who fought to preserve it.

A local organization makes that thank you its mission; Mid-Michigan Honor Flight sends deserving vets by the plane-load free-of-charge to Washington, DC to see the monuments and memorials built in their honor. The pandemic put all of that on hold.

In the slew of videos and photographs that document the bi-annual journey, dozens of Michigan veterans – prepared to lay down their lives at war – board a flight to the nation’s capital for a long awaited thank you.

“It means a lot to them,” Robert Green, president of Mid-Michigan Honor Flight and a veteran himself explained via phone Wednesday. “We think it means a lot to us to be able to honor them, but it means a lot to them to know that we still care for them.”

That was then, this is now. In the midst of a pandemic with elderly veterans some of the most at-risk, Mid-Michigan Honor Flight remains unequivocally grounded--stuck on the tarmac since last year.

“We have veterans that flew with us in the past,” Green related. “Every day, you pray that they’re not among the people that are struck with the pandemic.”

Twice a year – once in the summer and once in the fall – the non-profit fills a plane with hundreds of deserving men and women who have served their country for a tour of Washington, DC. An effort that comes at a cost: approximately $250-thousand between those two flights.

“That money is raised through donations and through fundraising events,” Green said.

Green explains the pandemic has left Mid-Michigan Honor Flight in the lurch and coming up short.

“Fund wise, we’re hurting,” he said. “All of our money goes toward veterans… If we get 1000 people to donate $10 a piece, that’s $10-thousand.”

During the board’s months of down-time, they’ve been crunching the numbers. Some 500 would-be fliers now sit on Honor Flight’s waiting list, enough to fill up every flight for the next five years. For the oldest among them, sadly, that window narrowing.

“We’ve got ten World War II veterans scheduled to fly and I think the youngest one is 96,” Green explained. “Going on an Honor Flight… is an amazing event and it’s life changing.”

For the brave men and women who will embark on that next flight, for now, it’s a dream deferred.

The plan as it stands, Green explained, is to move forward in June 2021. It’s a date attached to a fluid situation he said they would play by ear.

In the meantime, the non-profit is still seeking donations to support and expand its efforts. To donate to Mid-Michigan Honor Flight, click here.

