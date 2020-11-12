Midland County woman shot and killed at her residence

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Midland County woman was found shot and killed in her residence early Wednesday.

A man who lives with the woman on East Bradford Road in Mt. Haley Township called 911 around 4:30 a.m. to report finding the woman unconscious and not breathing, according to the Midland County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency crews pronounced the woman dead at the residence and discovered she was suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators believe the deadly bullet came from outside the home.

The sheriff’s office was still working to determine who fired the deadly shot. Anyone with information on the case should call the sheriff’s Detective Bureau at 989-839-4621.

