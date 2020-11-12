Advertisement

Midland County woman shot and killed at her residence

Police say a bullet came from outside the house
The Midland County Sheriff's Office
The Midland County Sheriff's Office(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Midland County woman was found shot and killed in her residence early Wednesday.

A man who lives with the woman on East Bradford Road in Mt. Haley Township called 911 around 4:30 a.m. to report finding the woman unconscious and not breathing, according to the Midland County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency crews pronounced the woman dead at the residence and discovered she was suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators believe the deadly bullet came from outside the home.

The sheriff’s office was still working to determine who fired the deadly shot. Anyone with information on the case should call the sheriff’s Detective Bureau at 989-839-4621.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nurse: Ascension Genesys treats intensive care patient in storage room
Nurse: Ascension Genesys treats intensive care patient in storage room
From Nov. 10th, 2019. *NOT CURRENT*
One year separates 15 inches of snow and record highs near 80 degrees in Mid-Michigan
Schools and coronavirus
Coronavirus outbreaks reported at 8 Mid-Michigan schools
Genesee Health Department
Genesee County ties record high COVID-19 increase, passes milestone
Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township
Ascension Genesys nurses feel exhausted, underappreciated and unsafe as COVID-19 spreads

Latest News

Meijer
Meijer joins EPA program pledging to reduce food waste by 50%
Mid-Michigan Honor Flight
Mid-Michigan veterans' organization "hurting" amid pandemic shutdowns
Veterans on a guided tour of Washington, DC with Mid-Michigan Honor Flight pause for a group...
Mid-Michigan veterans' organization “hurting” amid pandemic shutdowns
The Edenville Dam collapse on May 19 caused upwards of $175 million in damage around Midland...
State hosting virtual town hall on Edenville Dam