Milder today with more sun!

As our next low pressure system moves in, we’re under the warm front today before the cold front moves through tomorrow.

Get outdoors today! We have a light southerly wind, plenty of sunshine, and milder temps. Highs today will be around 50 degrees!

Clouds start to move in this evening before we turn overcast by the late-night. Lows will be in the mid 30s, so as the cold front moves in tomorrow morning, we’ll see scattered rain showers but also some wintry mix. Friday afternoon will be mainly overcast with highs only near 40! It’ll feel cooler too thanks to a W wind at 10-15mph, gusting into the 20s. This will also cause those north of the bay and in the thumb to see a few lake effect showers.

Saturday we’ll see some sun and some clouds with highs in the low 40s. Rain looks to move in Saturday night and continue for a good portion of Sunday.

