More people want smaller turkeys for Thanksgiving this year

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - 11/11/2020 - Thanksgiving plans are changing.

Some mid-Michigan residents want smaller celebrations and smaller meals!

Typically, you’d just half your beloved family recipe.

But, getting your hands on a smaller bird may be harder thank you think!

Thanksgiving this year is going to look a little different. Not so much as to whether there will be one, but how many will be at the table.”

They may not know it yet, but turkeys on local farms are living on borrowed time.

And for some mid-Michigan residents, so are the usual plans to gather with family and friends.

“We got the virus going around. So, I think it’s very important to be safe, so I think I’ll talk to family members on the telephone. I’m going to stay home with my immediate family,” said Flint resident Raheen Peterson.

These sentiments are echoed across the country as another surge in coronavirus leads to down-sizing many family Thanksgiving meals.

And that’s putting pressure on farmers, like Roeske Farm in Hartland.

“We had to order them in January through the hatchery before covid," commented Roeske Farm owner Patty Roeske. "So, we had no idea that we would need smaller birds, which means raising them in less time.”

According to the USDA, turkey consumption has doubled over the past 50 years.

But this year won’t follow the same trajectory.

“People are calling and changing their order to just 12 lb birds. And, these turkeys don’t fill out real good at much smaller than 12 lbs,” added Roeske.

That means customers will have to be creative with their leftovers, since the birds have to be fed until they are ready to be turned into a holiday table centerpiece.

Less traditional Thanksgiving meat like chicken, which became even more popular when the pandemic struck, is also flying off the shelves.

“Usually, our October flock is what we have to last through the winter. And we’ve sold out of the whole birds," said Roeske. "We only have a few drumsticks and wings left. And each year, what we do is every few weeks, raise a hundred. This year, we doubled that two hundred.”

One idea is to put leftovers in small freezer bags to use for meals later on, either by itself or combined to make something a bit different.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.