Online farmer’s market and delivery service brings convenience to customers, support for local businesses

By Mark Bullion
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DURAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Shopping for your favorite Michigan made product and supporting local businesses is getting a whole lot easier.

“We’re now able to help farmers and food artisans do the hardest part which is not just taking orders online, but it’s also getting it there in a timely way and in a way that makes sense for the consumer,” said Market Wagon co-founder Nick Carter.

Market Wagon is an online farmer’s market and delivery service which is now in mid Michigan. So rather than physically going to buy your favorite locally grown and made products -- they instead, come to you.

Customers choose from various vendors on the market wagon web site and select the products they want delivered. Deliveries are usually done once a week on Thursdays.

“So I’m a farmer myself. I grew up farming, and we went through a lot of struggles as a family farm. I just really had a passion to be able to create market access for family farms to get their goods right in the hands of the consumer,” Carter said.

Market Wagon has been around for 4 years. In February this year, they had just 6 locations between Ohio and Indiana. That number more than tripled to 20 locations in 8 states across the midwest since then. The pandemic is to blame or thank?

“There’s never been a greater need for what we’re doing than now. We’re really excited to be in the right place and right time to really help and serve the farmers who have to get their food out to the consumers hands,” he said.

The service is just an example of the shift in demand for online grocery shopping this year. By 2025, sales for online grocery purchases are expected to account for 21.5% of all sales or roughly $250 billion.

Market Wagon currently serves approximately 10 counties in mid and west central Michigan. For more information, click here: https://marketwagon.com/

