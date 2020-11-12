Advertisement

Police investigating suspicious death after car found on railroad tracks

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman whose body was found hours after a vehicle was left abandoned on railroad tracks.

The Arenac County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a crash around 3 a.m. Thursday on the railroad tracks near Old M-10 and Irwin Road south of Standish. Deputies found a vehicle sitting on the tracks, but the driver was missing.

About four hours later around 7 a.m., the sheriff’s office responded to the Anderson’s Grain Elevator near the intersection, where a woman’s body had been located.

Police are labeling the woman’s death as suspicious, but they did not release information about how she died. A Michigan State Police mobile crime lab responded to help document the scene and an autopsy was being scheduled Thursday afternoon.

Investigators have not confirmed whether the woman’s death is linked to the vehicle on the railroad tracks.

