Advertisement

State hosting virtual town hall on Edenville Dam

The Edenville Dam collapse on May 19 caused upwards of $175 million in damage around Midland...
The Edenville Dam collapse on May 19 caused upwards of $175 million in damage around Midland County. (WJRT)
By Matt Franklin
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (11/11/2020) - On Thursday, the state of Michigan is hosting a virtual town hall, to update residents about upcoming work on the Edenville Dam.

Construction is expected to start this fall, and wrap up in time for the spring thaw.

Work includes modifying the Tobacco River spillway, stabilizing the dam, and returning the Tobacco River to its pre-failure route.

The meeting will explain the process in detail.

The town hall starts at 6 p.m., and anyone can attend.

Registration is required, and you can sign up on the E.G.L.E website.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools and coronavirus
Coronavirus outbreaks reported at 8 Mid-Michigan schools
Mount Pleasant Public Schools closed on Monday due to a number of staff members in quarantine...
Staffing shortages cause Mid-Michigan schools to close entirely during COVID-19 pandemic
From Nov. 10th, 2019. *NOT CURRENT*
One year separates 15 inches of snow and record highs near 80 degrees in Mid-Michigan
Fenton Road was blocked for several hours after a deadly crash in Mundy Township on Monday...
Driver dies after crash on Fenton Road in Mundy Township
Dr. Bobby Mukkamala
Flint-area doctor ‘nervous’ as hospitals fill with COVID-19 patients again

Latest News

Lots of turkeys
More people want smaller turkeys for Thanksgiving this year
Lots of turkeys
More people want smaller turkeys for Thanksgiving
Nurse says hospital is "not prepared" for COVID-19 surge
Nurse says hospital is "not prepared" for COVID-19 surge
Nurse: Ascension Genesys treats intensive care patient in storage room
Nurse: Ascension Genesys treats intensive care patient in storage room