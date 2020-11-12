State hosting virtual town hall on Edenville Dam

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (11/11/2020) - On Thursday, the state of Michigan is hosting a virtual town hall, to update residents about upcoming work on the Edenville Dam.

Construction is expected to start this fall, and wrap up in time for the spring thaw.

Work includes modifying the Tobacco River spillway, stabilizing the dam, and returning the Tobacco River to its pre-failure route.

The meeting will explain the process in detail.

The town hall starts at 6 p.m., and anyone can attend.

Registration is required, and you can sign up on the E.G.L.E website.

