Advertisement

Sunshine & Warmth Thursday

50s for highs!
By Brad Sugden
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - As our next low pressure system moves in, we’re under the warm front today before the cold front moves through tomorrow.

Get outdoors today! We have a light southerly wind, plenty of sunshine, and milder temps. Highs today will be around 50 degrees!

Clouds start to move in this evening before we turn overcast by the late-night. Lows will be in the mid 30s, so as the cold front moves in tomorrow morning, we’ll see scattered rain showers but also some wintry mix. Friday afternoon will be mainly overcast with highs only near 40! It’ll feel cooler too thanks to a W wind at 10-15mph, gusting into the 20s. This will also cause those north of the bay and in the thumb to see a few lake effect showers.

Saturday we’ll see some sun and some clouds with highs in the low 40s. Rain looks to move in Saturday night and continue for a good portion of Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nurse: Ascension Genesys treats intensive care patient in storage room
Nurse: Ascension Genesys treats intensive care patient in storage room
From Nov. 10th, 2019. *NOT CURRENT*
One year separates 15 inches of snow and record highs near 80 degrees in Mid-Michigan
Schools and coronavirus
Coronavirus outbreaks reported at 8 Mid-Michigan schools
Genesee Health Department
Genesee County ties record high COVID-19 increase, passes milestone
Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township
Ascension Genesys nurses feel exhausted, underappreciated and unsafe as COVID-19 spreads

Latest News

Sunshine & Warmth Thursday
Sunshine & Warmth Thursday
WJRT November 12th, 2020 Morning Weather
Milder today with more sun!
WJRT November 12th, 2020 Morning Weather
WJRT November 12th, 2020 Morning Weather
Sunshine for Thursday...
JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report