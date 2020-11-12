Advertisement

Trump adviser Lewandowski positive for virus

President Donald Trump's campaign advisor Corey Lewandowski, center, speaks about a court order...
President Donald Trump's campaign advisor Corey Lewandowski, center, speaks about a court order obtained to grant more access to vote counting operations at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia, following Tuesday's election. At right is former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 12:45 PM EST
(AP) - Corey Lewandowski, an adviser to President Donald Trump’s campaign, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Lewandowski recently traveled to Pennsylvania to assist Trump’s efforts to contest the state’s election results. He said Thursday he believes he was infected in Philadelphia and he’s not experiencing any symptoms.

Lewandowski appeared with Rudy Giuliani at an event last Saturday outside a landscaping company and lobbed unfounded accusations of voter fraud as the race was called for Trump’s challenger, now-President-elect Joe Biden.

Lewandowski was also at the Election Night party at the White House last week linked to several virus cases.

Numerous White House and campaign officials have tested positive in this latest wave of infections, including Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Republican and Democratic election officials nationwide have said publicly the election went well. International observers confirm there were no serious irregularities.

