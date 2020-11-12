Tuscola County man sentenced to life in prison for brutal murder of girlfriend

CARO, Mich. (WJRT) - It was a crime that horrified a small town.

A mother stabbed to death as she was shielding her baby from the attacker.

The man police say was responsible was the woman’s boyfriend.

And he was sentenced to prison today, after being convicted by a jury last month.

The sentencing of 38 year-old Larry Lyons took place inside the Tuscola County Courthouse. It was back on December 15th when police say Lyons attacked 36 year-old Brandy Dickson in her home in Ellington Township, stabbing her several times, while she held her baby. Dickson died, the baby was badly injured.

“It’s among the most tragic cases you will ever encounter,” says Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Reene.

Victims impact statements came from Brandy’s son, and the father of Brandy’s baby. Reene says Lyons had five prior arrests for domestic violence and was on probation for assault and battery when the December attack took place.

“Despite numerous court interventions and other steps that were taken, it just didn’t change course,” he says.

Reene says Brandy Dickson was trying to end her relationship with Lyons.

“Brandy had been reading about domestic violence, about how as a victim you end up being controlled by certain behaviors of the perpetrator, and that was something, people noticed the change in her and she was moving toward probably distancing herself from him,” says Reene.

Judge Amy Grace Gierhart sentenced Lyons to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Reene hopes this tragic story will help other women who are in abusive relationships to get help before its too late.

“Whether that ends up being a counselor to start with, whether family, friends, don’t feel trapped in this dynamic,” he says.

Brandy’s little baby, who is now 22-months old, continues to recover from her severe injuries.

