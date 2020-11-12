Advertisement

Tuscola County man sentenced to life in prison for brutal murder of girlfriend

Larry Lyons was convicted of murder and other crimes last month
Larry Lyons is accused of stabbing 36-year-old Brandy Dixon to death and critically injuring...
Larry Lyons is accused of stabbing 36-year-old Brandy Dixon to death and critically injuring their 11-month-old child. (WJRT)
By Terry Camp
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARO, Mich. (WJRT) - It was a crime that horrified a small town.

A mother stabbed to death as she was shielding her baby from the attacker.

The man police say was responsible was the woman’s boyfriend.

And he was sentenced to prison today, after being convicted by a jury last month.

The sentencing of 38 year-old Larry Lyons took place inside the Tuscola County Courthouse. It was back on December 15th when police say Lyons attacked 36 year-old Brandy Dickson in her home in Ellington Township, stabbing her several times, while she held her baby. Dickson died, the baby was badly injured.

“It’s among the most tragic cases you will ever encounter,” says Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Reene.

Victims impact statements came from Brandy’s son, and the father of Brandy’s baby. Reene says Lyons had five prior arrests for domestic violence and was on probation for assault and battery when the December attack took place.

“Despite numerous court interventions and other steps that were taken, it just didn’t change course,” he says.

Reene says Brandy Dickson was trying to end her relationship with Lyons.

“Brandy had been reading about domestic violence, about how as a victim you end up being controlled by certain behaviors of the perpetrator, and that was something, people noticed the change in her and she was moving toward probably distancing herself from him,” says Reene.

Judge Amy Grace Gierhart sentenced Lyons to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Reene hopes this tragic story will help other women who are in abusive relationships to get help before its too late.

“Whether that ends up being a counselor to start with, whether family, friends, don’t feel trapped in this dynamic,” he says.

Brandy’s little baby, who is now 22-months old, continues to recover from her severe injuries.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nurse: Ascension Genesys treats intensive care patient in storage room
Nurse: Ascension Genesys treats intensive care patient in storage room
Gov. Whitmer Announces Bipartisan Legislation to Reduce Barriers to Licensure for...
Whitmer planning press conference Thursday as COVID-19 hospitalizations surge
From Nov. 10th, 2019. *NOT CURRENT*
One year separates 15 inches of snow and record highs near 80 degrees in Mid-Michigan
Schools and coronavirus
Coronavirus outbreaks reported at 8 Mid-Michigan schools
Genesee Health Department
Genesee County ties record high COVID-19 increase, passes milestone

Latest News

COVID-19 screening taking place before patients enter McLaren Bay
The Wisconsin Elections Commission reports nearly 1.9 million absentee ballots have already...
Michigan bill aims to ensure voter registration is canceled after death
Police investigating suspicious death after car found on railroad tracks
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during an interview with TV6's Andrew LaCombe on Nov. 3, 2020.
Whitmer: More coronavirus measures possible; Legislature not helping