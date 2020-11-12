Whitmer: More coronavirus measures possible; Legislature not helping

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer didn’t announce any new coronavirus orders during remarks on Thursday, but she hinted that more are possible if Michigan’s COVID-19 levels continue skyrocketing.

Whitmer said she asked the Republican-led Michigan Legislature for a “thoughtful partnership” in combatting the coronavirus, but she said they haven’t provided any concrete plans as of Thursday. Specifically, she asked for Republicans to pass a bipartisan state law requiring face masks.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has issued a statewide face mask order, which remains in effect. But Whitmer is hoping to codify that as an official state law through the Legislature.

“They’ve not shown any appetite for that – or frankly for anything else,” Whitmer said.

She hinted that more press conferences could be scheduled and more coronavirus orders could be imposed soon. Whitmer said her job is to put the health and welfare of the public front and center, so she will listen to the advice of scientists and health experts when considering Michigan’s next steps.

“The trajectory we are on is dire and it is very serious,” Whitmer said.

She said her administration is continuing discussions about what legal authority they have to impose measures aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19.

Whitmer issued the statewide “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order in March as the coronavirus pandemic reached Michigan and began spreading rapidly. That and dozens of other orders fell under the Michigan Emergency Management Act of 1976 and the Emergency Powers of the Governor Act of 1946.

The Legislature declined to extend Whitmer’s coronavirus State of Emergency on April 30, so she began using the Emergency Powers of the Governor Act to continue imposing coronavirus orders. However, the Michigan Supreme Court struck down that law on Oct. 2, which invalidated most of Whitmer’s orders.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services then reissued some of Whitmer’s orders, including the statewide mask mandate and gathering limits, under the Public Health Code of 1978. That law was not affected by the Supreme Court ruling.

Whitmer said the mask mandate and gathering limits remain in effect and carry the force of law.

