Advertisement

Whitmer: More coronavirus measures possible; Legislature not helping

She accused Republicans of declining to pass a statewide face mask law, so MDHHS order remains in effect
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during an interview with TV6's Andrew LaCombe on Nov. 3, 2020.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during an interview with TV6's Andrew LaCombe on Nov. 3, 2020.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer didn’t announce any new coronavirus orders during remarks on Thursday, but she hinted that more are possible if Michigan’s COVID-19 levels continue skyrocketing.

Whitmer said she asked the Republican-led Michigan Legislature for a “thoughtful partnership” in combatting the coronavirus, but she said they haven’t provided any concrete plans as of Thursday. Specifically, she asked for Republicans to pass a bipartisan state law requiring face masks.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has issued a statewide face mask order, which remains in effect. But Whitmer is hoping to codify that as an official state law through the Legislature.

“They’ve not shown any appetite for that – or frankly for anything else,” Whitmer said.

RELATED: Michigan’s top doctor: COVID-19 situation ‘looking very grim’ as holidays near

She hinted that more press conferences could be scheduled and more coronavirus orders could be imposed soon. Whitmer said her job is to put the health and welfare of the public front and center, so she will listen to the advice of scientists and health experts when considering Michigan’s next steps.

“The trajectory we are on is dire and it is very serious,” Whitmer said.

She said her administration is continuing discussions about what legal authority they have to impose measures aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19.

Posted by Abc12: First In-Depth Everywhere Wjrt-Tv on Thursday, November 12, 2020

Whitmer issued the statewide “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order in March as the coronavirus pandemic reached Michigan and began spreading rapidly. That and dozens of other orders fell under the Michigan Emergency Management Act of 1976 and the Emergency Powers of the Governor Act of 1946.

The Legislature declined to extend Whitmer’s coronavirus State of Emergency on April 30, so she began using the Emergency Powers of the Governor Act to continue imposing coronavirus orders. However, the Michigan Supreme Court struck down that law on Oct. 2, which invalidated most of Whitmer’s orders.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services then reissued some of Whitmer’s orders, including the statewide mask mandate and gathering limits, under the Public Health Code of 1978. That law was not affected by the Supreme Court ruling.

Whitmer said the mask mandate and gathering limits remain in effect and carry the force of law.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nurse: Ascension Genesys treats intensive care patient in storage room
Nurse: Ascension Genesys treats intensive care patient in storage room
Gov. Whitmer Announces Bipartisan Legislation to Reduce Barriers to Licensure for...
Whitmer planning press conference Thursday as COVID-19 hospitalizations surge
From Nov. 10th, 2019. *NOT CURRENT*
One year separates 15 inches of snow and record highs near 80 degrees in Mid-Michigan
Schools and coronavirus
Coronavirus outbreaks reported at 8 Mid-Michigan schools
Genesee Health Department
Genesee County ties record high COVID-19 increase, passes milestone

Latest News

FILE - In this July 27, 2020 file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
Feds announce COVID-19 vaccine agreement with drug stores
US sets record for new COVID cases, hospitalizations
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at her press conference on Oct. 21.
Michigan’s top doctor: COVID-19 situation ‘looking very grim’ as holidays near
(MGN image)
Michigan reports 6,900+ new COVID-19 cases and 45 more deaths