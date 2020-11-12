Advertisement

Whitmer planning press conference Thursday as COVID-19 hospitalizations surge

Gov. Whitmer Announces Bipartisan Legislation to Reduce Barriers to Licensure for Servicemembers, Veterans, and Dependents.(State of Michigan)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide another update on Michigan’s coronavirus response on Thursday afternoon as hospitals fill up with patients suffering from the illness.

Whitmer is planning to speak at 3:15 p.m. from Lansing with Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive. They will be giving an update on the the state’s COVID-19 situation and measures in place to slow the spread.

Thursdays remarks come after the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported data showing more than 3,000 people are hospitalized statewide with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses. Hospitals were treating 4,000 coronavirus patients during the previous peak last spring.

Michigan has reported more than 37,000 newly confirmed COVID-19 illnesses over the past seven days, which is an average of more than 5,300 per day. That is a record seven-day average number of cases for Michigan.

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 also set new six-month highs several times in November.

The four hospitals from the Great Lakes Bay Region issued a joint statement on Thursday morning that warns of a rapid increase in patients.

The Michigan Health and Hospital Association issued another statement from executives of the state’s largest health care organizations warning that field hospitals may be likely again this winter if COVID-19 continues spreading at its current rate.

