2 more Michigan legislators test positive for coronavirus

Seven lawmakers contracted COVID-19 and an eighth died of a suspected case
(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - At least two more Michigan legislators have tested positive for the coronavirus, including one who attended Senate session and committee hearings on Thursday.

That was same day the House canceled votes due to infections among members.

Those with COVID-19 include Sen. Kim LaSata and Rep. Ann Bollin, both Republicans. Another Republican, Rep. Scott VanSingel, confirmed Thursday he was recovering from the virus.

Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, a Democrat from Flint, announced his infection last week. All told, at least seven lawmakers have tested positive this year while an eighth died from a suspected case.

