Bay City woman signs affidavit in Trump campaign election lawsuit

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay City woman is one of more than a hundred people that signed affidavits in a federal lawsuit, claiming Michigan’s election wasn’t fair.

Angela Eilf felt something was wrong when Joe Biden began to take the lead in battleground states.

And she drove to Detroit to watch the absentee ballot counting process.

“There is no way Joe Biden won this fair and square, I would put everything I own on it,” Eilf claims.

When asked if the 77-78 million votes Joe Biden has received are flawed in some way, she says she believes so.

“Well there are a lot of things I can get in to,” she says.

Eilf, who is a nurse and lives in Bay City, does get into some of those things in an affidavit that is part of the Trump campaign’s federal lawsuit against the state of Michigan over the election.

She heard the call that Republican vote watchers or challengers were needed at the TCF Center in Detroit the day after the election. She took video of an election official explaining why more challengers were not allowed into the vote tabulating area, one of her complaints in the affidavit. She also believed more Democrat challengers were watching the vote count process than Republicans.

“Of the five people at a table, there were four Democrats to one Republican, or non-partisan,” she says.

How does she know that?

“I was told from inside the ballot room, by a supervisor,” she says.

She says she was concerned about how military votes were being counted as well. Eilf believes other possible illegal votes could shift the Michigan outcome to Trump.

“I think there was that many votes not being looked at with challengers,” she says.

But this afternoon, Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Kenny dismissed a state lawsuit filed by Republican poll challengers trying to stop the election certification who made similar claims to Eilf, writing in his opinion, "plaintiffs affiants did not have a full understanding of the TCF absent ballot tabulation process. and plaintiffs interpretation of events is incorrect and not credible.”

Eilf is not convinced.

“Biden out of nowhere was winning, it didn’t add up, I have never seen a candidates numbers take off and look like they got it, to see it all crash,” she says.

It’s not clear when the federal lawsuit filed by the Trump campaign will be heard in court.

