COVID-19 cancelling Saginaw Christmas Parade

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (11/12/2020) - COVID-19 is also impacting the holiday spirit in Saginaw County.

Organizers of the Christmas Parade announced Thursday, it was cancelling the annual event.

The festive tradition was set to roll through town on Saturday, November 21.

The group says "the health and safety of our supporters, participants, attendees as well as the community is always our primary concern.

The city is inviting people to take in the holiday lights on display at City Hall, the Water Works, Morley Plaza, and Borchard Park.

