Environmentalists applaud Whitmer’s order shutting down Line 5

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Enbridge’s Line 5, which runs under the straits of Mackinac has been ordered to shut down by Governor Whitmer Friday.

The news Friday was a sigh of relief for environmental groups who have pushed for Enbridge’s operations to cease.

“Governor Whitmer’s administration has listened to the voice of the millions of michiganders that have taken action urging her to shut down line 5 for years,” said Christy McGillivray, Legislative and Political Director of the Michigan chapter of the Sierra Club.

The state said they are revoking the Canadian energy company’s 1953 easement for violating the state’s public trust doctrine.

What this means is that the two oil pipelines have and will continue to pose a threat to the environmental welfare of the great lakes, according to the state.

“There have been numerous violations of their easement from anchor strikes, to the fine that was levied against them from the federal government this summer; they’ve been a threat for years,” McGillivray said.

So we asked the question why now are we seeing this action being taken? If we look back to the Snyder administration, the former governor signed legislation enabling Enbridge to build a tunnel around Line 5. As soon as Governor Whitmer took office, it’s been a long road of violations, legal challenges, and environmental concerns between the state and Enbridge over Line 5 itself and construction of the tunnel.

“What finally happened is that we built the political will and the people power to empower a pro-environment governor to take the legal action that we know that she’s always had,” she said.

Governor Whitmer’s order calls for Enbridge to stop operations by May of next year, allowing for a transitional phase that will protect the state’s energy needs in the coming months.

“This is a reminder that voters matter and grassroots people power really matters. A lot of leaders have a lot of sway in Lansing and this has really been a david and goliath fight,” she said.

