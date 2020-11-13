Fugitive on the run for 5 decades captured in Grand Blanc Township

Genesee County, Mich. (WJRT) -A nearly 50 year long manhunt for a convicted murderer comes to an end right here in Mid Michigan.

“I can tell you that Moses is now in custody in the Genesee County jail in Michigan and will be brought back here at some time yet to be determined,” said FBI agent.

It was a mystery that puzzled authorities for more than 4 decades, where is Leonard Rayne Moses?

In 1969-- the then 17 year old was convicted of first-degree murder and later sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

But in 1971, Moses escaped custody while attending his grandmother’s funeral in Pittsburgh and had been on the run ever since.

That is until Thursday.

That’s when he was arrested without by FBI Detroit’s Fugitive Task Force at this home on Embury Road in Grand Blanc Township.

“Moses was a traveling pharmacist in Michigan under the assumed name, Paul Dickson. Since at least 1999. He was arrested and charged locally by the Saint Clair Shores police department earlier this year. Moses fingerprints from the local arrest in Michigan, matched those taken upon his arrest in 1968,” the FBI agent said.

The now 68 year old is now back in police custody-- but for how long?

In 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court decided that sentencing a youth to life in prison without parole amounted to cruel and unusual punishment.

Six months ago, the court ruled that its 20-12 decision applied retroactively.

That means the sentence Moses received as a juvenile is unconstitutional.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton explains what could happen to Moses.

“My understanding is the judge would have to make a determination of anywhere from 25 to 35 years vs resentencing to life without parole and the only way they could do that, is if the prosecution proved beyond a reasonable doubt, that the individual could not be rehabilitated,” said Genesee County Prosecutor, David Leyton.

