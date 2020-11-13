JR’s Thursday Night Weather Report

A cold Thursday morning with frosty conditions turned in to a beautiful November day. Bright sunshine and light southerly winds pushed temperatures to above-average levels, despite the cold start. Now, with a cold front making a move into lower Michigan, the trend will be for the clouds to increase. By late tonight, some light showers will develop. Most of us will just see rain, but as temps dip into the 30s, there is a chance of seeing some flakes of snow mixing in.

As the front moves off to our east, any showers that do manage to pop-up, will move out or fade away early in the day Friday. That will leave decreasing cloudiness as the trend for the afternoon. Even as the sun shines on us Friday afternoon, temperatures will be noticeably chillier as a brisk westerly wind prevails. Highs for the day will stay in the 40s. Saturday’s highs will also be in the 40s, but we will have a brighter sky and lighter breezes.

Saturday is likely to be our “Pick-Day” of the weekend. As another front moves across the state Sunday, rain looks to be a very good bet. Temperatures will be a bit warmer, but highest readings will probably occur by around midday or so. As winds shift to the west, wind speeds will increase to around 25 mph during the afternoon. This will usher colder air into the state, so our temperatures will likely begin to fall. By Sunday evening, there is a chance of seeing flakes of snow mixing in with any lingering rain showers. - JR