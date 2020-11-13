Lapeer County sex assault suspect arrested in mountainous region of Arkansas

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a 35-year-old Lapeer County man wanted for first-degree criminal sexual conduct in the mountains of Arkansas earlier this month.

Jeremy Stiven is back in Michigan, where he allegedly confessed to more than a dozen child sex cases and was arraigned in Lapeer County District Court. Investigators are asking anyone else victimized by Stiven to come forward while the investigation continues.

The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Stiven on Oct. 30. Police worked with the Children’s Advocacy Center of Lapeer to conduct a forensic interview and provide care for one of the alleged victims.

Police say Stiven fled Michigan during the investigation. The sheriff’s office worked with Lapeer County Central Dispatch and AT&T Cellular to locate him in the nearly 1.8 million-acre Ouachita National Forest in Montgomery County, Arkansas.

Lapeer County authorities worked with Montgomery County Sheriff David White, whose deputies found Stiven in a mountainous region of the national forest on Nov. 4. Police say Stiven was armed with a .45-caliber pistol when he was arrested.

Police obtained DNA evidence from Stiven. The U.S. Secret Service extracted digital evidence from his cell phone.

After waiving extradition to Michigan, the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office says Stiven implicated himself in more than a dozen child sex cases in Lapeer and Genesee counties, along with Alabama. Those cases all remain under investigation.

Stiven remained in custody Friday at the Lapeer County Jail on $250,000 bond. Police encouraged anyone victimized by Stiven to contact the sheriff’s office at 810-656-1016.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.