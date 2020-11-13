Advertisement

Michigan judge refuses to stop certification of Detroit-area votes

gavel
gavel(ky3)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) - A judge has refused to stop certification of Detroit-area election results.

Wayne County Judge Timothy Kenny rejected arguments that the city’s handling of absentee ballots spoiled the count. It’s the third time that a judge has refused to intervene in steps that are necessary to bless the Michigan results.

Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump by 146,000 votes. The lawsuit claims Republican challengers were removed from the TCF Center in Detroit while absentee ballots were being processed.

The court filing also alleges that ballots were backdated, signatures on ballot envelopes weren’t verified and other irregularities. Election officials deny it.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

