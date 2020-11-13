Advertisement

Michigan man accused of bludgeoning deer to death with hammer

The suspect claimed he was trying to put the buck out its misery following a crash
Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers say a 23-year-old man from...
Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers say a 23-year-old man from Potterville bludgeoned this deer to death with a hammer after a crash.(source: State of Michigan)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 23-year-old is facing possible charges after allegedly sharing a Snapchat video of himself bludgeoning a deer to death with a hammer.

The man from Potterville south of Lansing told a Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer that he came across the buck near Doane Highway and North Hartel Road in Eaton County on Wednesday night. The deer apparently was dazed after a crash.

The Snapchat video allegedly shows the man striking the deer, which was standing upright in the roadway, several times in the head with a hammer until it died. The Potterville man claimed he was trying to put the deer out of its misery, the Michigan DNR says.

The suspect and some witnesses loaded the deer carcass and drove off, according to investigators.

A conservation officer learned of the video from a relative around 10 p.m. Wednesday and tracked the suspect to a residence on Doane Highway less than an hour later. The man allegedly confessed to the crime and surrendered the partially butchered deer, including its severed head.

Conservation officers are planning to present the case to the Eaton County Prosecutor’s Office, which will decide whether any criminal charges will be filed. The suspect was not identified because he hadn’t been formally charged or arraigned on any crimes.

Anyone who sees or suspects a natural resources violation in Michigan should call the Report All Poaching hotline at 1-800-292-7800. Information can be left anonymously and monetary rewards may be offered.

