Michigan reports another COVID-19 record with 8,500+ new cases

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s fall COVID-19 surge increased even more Friday with the third single-day record number of new illnesses this week.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 8,516 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday for a total of 244,741. That is more than 1,500 illnesses higher than the previous record daily increase of 6,940 set on Thursday.

Michigan set a record earlier in the week with 6,473 cases on Monday.

State health officials also reported 118 deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Friday, which increase Michigan’s total coronavirus death toll since March to 7,929. Friday’s death total is the first daily increase over 100 since May 19 and the highest since May 9.

The MI Safe Start map changed this week to show all of Michigan in the highest risk level for COVID-19 spread. The Detroit and Saginaw regions previously had been placed at the second highest risk level.

The Genesee County Health Department reported its third highest daily COVID-19 increase with 229 cases on Thursday. That is behind the record increases of 294 illnesses on Nov. 7 and 299 illnesses on Monday.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported its second highest daily coronavirus increase with 200 cases on Friday, which is behind only Tuesday’s total of 255 increases.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing reached the second highest level on record Thursday with a total of more than 72,500. Only the nearly 80,000 COVID-19 tests completed on Nov. 6 is higher.

The percentage of positive tests rebounded to 13.63% on Thursday, which is the third highest percentage since early May.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases increased Friday to 3,220 which is 34 higher than Thursday. Of those, 2,868 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases, which is 70 higher than Thursday’s total.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both increased Friday. Michigan hospitals are treating 660 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 272 of them are on ventilators. Since Thursday, there are 32 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 19 more on ventilators.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Thursday:

Genesee, 8,539 cases and 337 deaths, which is an increase of 337 cases and three deaths.

Saginaw, 5,651 cases, 170 deaths and 1,989 patients recovered, which is an increase of 200 cases and eight deaths.

Arenac, 179 cases, five deaths and 60 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases.

Bay, 2,498 cases, 73 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 106 cases and one death.

Clare, 432 cases, 19 deaths and 97 recoveries, which is an increase of 29 cases.

Gladwin, 374 cases, four deaths and 100 recoveries, which is an increase of 37 cases.

Gratiot, 992 cases and 21 deaths, which is an increase of 146 cases and one death.

Huron, 373 cases, eight deaths and 199 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases and 13 recoveries.

Iosco, 395 cases, 17 deaths and 156 recoveries, which is an increase of 22 cases and one death.

Isabella, 1,478 cases, 18 deaths and 660 recoveries, which is an increase of 67 cases.

Lapeer, 1,266 cases, 42 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 48 cases and one death.

Midland, 1,711 cases, 16 deaths and 955 recoveries, which is an increase of 137 cases and one death.

Ogemaw, 244 cases, seven deaths and 42 recoveries, which is an increase of 27 cases.

Oscoda, 67 cases, two deaths and 22 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Roscommon, 292 cases, eight deaths and 79 recoveries, which is an increase of 20 cases and two deaths.

Sanilac, 394 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of 29 cases.

Shiawassee, 1,209 cases, 35 deaths and 682 recoveries, which is an increase of 64 cases and one case.

Tuscola, 1,004 cases, 40 deaths and 479 recoveries, which is an increase of 42 cases, one death and 51 recoveries.

