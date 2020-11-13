November heat wave shatters Mid-Michigan records

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - High temperatures of nearly 80 degrees are certainly strange in November in Michigan. Temperatures that warm are so rare, they have only happened a couple times in recorded history.

The ABC12 First Alert Weather Team had the warmth in the forecast starting back on Election Day, Nov. 3. Once the warm air arrived as poll-goers cast their ballots, it didn’t leave until a week later.

Election Day started with highs in the 60s, a welcome treat after days with highs in the 30s, wind and accumulating snow to the north. The days that followed had high temperatures in the upper 70s for a record breaking streak.

Both Flint and Saginaw had their second hottest November temperature ever recorded. In Flint, the mercury soared to 79 degrees with Saginaw coming in at 77 degrees on Nov. 9. The hottest temperature ever recorded in November for both locations was 80 degrees.

It was also the second warmest first 10 days of November for both cities. Flint and Saginaw both had an astounding four days in a row with record highs and two of those days also brought record warm lows.

Pictures on social media were showing Michiganders outside sunbathing, swimming in the Great Lakes and even dandelions reblooming.

As of Nov. 13, Flint is more than 13 degrees warmer than normal for the month so far with Saginaw more than 11 degrees warmer. These numbers will come down as the cooler weather settles in for the rest of the month.

