Presidential races called in all 50 states: Trump wins North Carolina, Biden wins Georgia

Projections show Biden winning the election by the same margin Trump won with in 2016
The win brings the final Electoral College tally to 306 votes for Biden and 232 votes for Trump.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WJRT) - Winners have been declared in the presidential races in all 50 states Friday.

Unofficial results Friday afternoon show President Donald Trump won North Carolina while former Vice President Joe Biden won Georgia. The unofficial totals still give Biden an edge with 306 electoral votes to 232 for Trump.

That is the same margin of victory as the 2016 presidential election, when Trump beat former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton. Biden holds a significant edge in the popular vote with 77,719,832 to 72,443,471 for Trump, based on Associated Press figures on Friday.

Election workers continued counting the final votes in several states on Friday.

A ballot audit was under way in Georgia, where Biden held a lead of fewer than 25,000 votes out of nearly 5 million cast on Election Day. Trump was ahead by fewer than 85,000 votes in North Carolina with fewer than 1% left to count on Friday, when the Associated Press declared him the winner.

Georgia’s two U.S. Senate races were races are heading to a head-to-head runoff in January. Republicans currently hold 50 seats compared to 48 for Democrats, which include two independent candidates who caucus with the Democratic Party.

If Democrats win both of Georgia’s Senate seats, the party would win back control of the Senate with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris holding the deciding 51st vote. If Republicans win one or both of the seats, the party would retain control of the Senate.

