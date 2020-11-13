Advertisement

Saginaw Valley State University campus closed amid public safety response

Saginaw Valley State University
Saginaw Valley State University(WJRT)
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) - The campus of Saginaw Valley State University is closed due to a public safety situation.

The school near Saginaw had warned people Thursday night to avoid its Science West building until further notice, but didn’t provide details. The school tweeted early Friday that the campus would be closed for the day.

Remote work and classes may continue while the campus remains closed. Students have been advised to check with their instructor or supervisor for details.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer Announces Bipartisan Legislation to Reduce Barriers to Licensure for...
Whitmer planning press conference Thursday as COVID-19 hospitalizations surge
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during an interview with TV6's Andrew LaCombe on Nov. 3, 2020.
Whitmer: More coronavirus measures possible; Legislature not helping
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at her press conference on Oct. 21.
Michigan’s top doctor: COVID-19 situation ‘looking very grim’ as holidays near
Nurse: Ascension Genesys treats intensive care patient in storage room
Nurse: Ascension Genesys treats intensive care patient in storage room
Interior view of the TCF Center, Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in Detroit, built to accommodate an...
Michigan health leaders: COVID-19 field hospitals are possible if illness keeps spreading

Latest News

Michigan November Heatwave
Leonard Moses was listed on the FBI Most Wanted List after escaping custody in 1971.
Convicted murderer on FBI Most Wanted List arrested in Grand Blanc
How much you pay for prescription drugs often depends on where you shop
ABC12 Investigates -- Prescription for Savings
The Globe Fire Sprinkler Corporation, headquartered in Standish, Michigan
Standish factory closure will mean mass layoffs