Saginaw Valley State University campus closed amid public safety response

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) - The campus of Saginaw Valley State University is closed due to a public safety situation.

The school near Saginaw had warned people Thursday night to avoid its Science West building until further notice, but didn’t provide details. The school tweeted early Friday that the campus would be closed for the day.

Remote work and classes may continue while the campus remains closed. Students have been advised to check with their instructor or supervisor for details.

