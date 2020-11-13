Soggy Start For Firearm Deer Season

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Lots going on in the weather department!

A cold front moving through this morning is bringing scattered showers to the area. On the backside of it, temps will only be around 40 degrees today with a brisk W wind making it feel like the mid 30s. Winds will be steady around 10-20mph with gusts to the mid 20s. North of the bay and in the thumb you may catch a few lake effect showers, but most will be dry for the afternoon, possibly even seeing a little sun before it sets.

Tonight skies clear and winds lighten with lows in the mid 20s.

Tomorrow we’ll see sun for most of the day thanks to high pressure to the south. However, our next storm system is on the move, entering the Great Lakes region by Saturday evening. You’ll notice increasing cloud cover Saturday with rain arriving in the later evening. It overtakes the area by midnight with rain continuing into Sunday. On and off showers remain through most of Sunday before spotty showers hang on into Monday.

Temperatures will make it to the low and mid 40s Saturday afternoon. They’ll then briefly dip Saturday evening to the mid and upper 30s before rising to near 50 by Sunday morning! Temps then fall through the day Sunday, into the low 30s by Monday morning.

It’ll also be windy this weekend. Winds pick up tomorrow evening, gusting into the mid 20s. By Sunday morning, steady winds will be around 20-25mph with gusts possible over 40mph. This will continue through the day Sunday with gusts going down to 30mph for Monday. Winds this high can cause tree damage and power outages.

We then stay cool into next week! We’ll keep you updated on the forecast today and tomorrow!

