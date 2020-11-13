Whitmer administration shutting down oil pipeline under Straits of Mackinac

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration is taking action to permanently shut down the Enbridge Line 5 oil pipelines running under the Straits of Mackinac.

Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources revoked a 1953 easement on Friday, which allows Enbridge to operate the dual underwater pipeline near the Mackinac Bridge. The controversial pipeline transports petroleum products under the water.

Whitmer’s administration decided the pipelines pose an unreasonable risk to the Great Lakes and claims Enbridge repeatedly has violated terms of its easement. The order issued Friday requires Enbridge to shut down the pipelines permanently by May 2021.

“Here in Michigan, the Great Lakes define our borders, but they also define who we are as people," Whitmer said. "Enbridge has routinely refused to take action to protect our Great Lakes and the millions of Americans who depend on them for clean drinking water and good jobs. They have repeatedly violated the terms of the 1953 easement by ignoring structural problems that put our Great Lakes and our families at risk.”

She is most concerned about a potential oil spill from the pipelines, which she believes would create an environmental catastrophe and damage Michigan’s economy.

“That’s why we’re taking action now, and why I will continue to hold accountable anyone who threatens our Great Lakes and fresh water,” Whitmer said.

Michigan DNR Director Dan Eichinger said Enbridge’s safety record with operating the pipeline over the past 67 years shows a series of failures and non-compliance issues.

“Our number one priority is protecting the Great Lakes and we will continue to work with our partners across Michigan in pursuit of that objective," he said.

Enbridge still will be allowed to continue seeking permits for a tunnel under the Straits of Mackinac, which eventually would carry the Line 5 pipelines. Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration worked out a deal with the company to building the $500 million pipeline.

Officials at the time said the tunnel would capture any spilled oil before it reaches the water surface if the pipeline ever ruptures underwater. The permitting process is the subject of ongoing litigation in court.

Whitmer’s administration is relying on the public trust doctrine for ordering the pipeline closed. The legal doctrine says Michigan government is entrusted to care for the Great Lakes, but Whitmer said that duty cannot be reconciled with continued operation of the pipeline.

She believes the pipeline presents an extraordinary and unacceptable risk due to the danger of anchor strikes, impacts from other debris underwater or the inherent risk of operating pipelines.

Another underground Enbridge pipeline burst in Kalamazoo County, spilling an estimated 843,000 gallons of oil onto the ground and into Talmadge Creek. The creek flows into the Kalamazoo River, which also sustained massive oil contamination.

Environmental crews stopped the spilled oil from reaching Lake Michigan, however.

Whitmer pointed out that Line 5 sustained damage in April 2018, when a commercial vessel dropped and dragged its anchor into the pipeline. Enbridge reported another anchor strike to Line 5, which occurred sometime in 2019.

Neither incident resulted in any oil spilled into the Straits of Mackinac, where Lake Michigan and Lake Huron converge.

Whitmer also believes Enbridge has failed to satisfy a variety of easement requirements to exercise due care in operating the pipelines.

Lawmakers from the Upper Peninsula have expressed concern about shutting down Line 5, because a significant portion of the region’s energy needs travel through the pipeline. Whitmer created the UP Energy Task Force in June 2019 to explore alternative supply sources in the event that Line 5 shut down.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.