Calm weather for Saturday, rain and wind for Sunday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Today will be the calm before the storm as a strong November storm system is forecast to move through the Great Lakes region overnight and into Sunday. This will bring widespread rainfall and very strong winds.

A High Wind Watch is in effect from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday for most of Mid-Michigan. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday for counties along and west of the U.S. 127 corridor. A Wind Advisory also in effect for counties north of Saginaw Bay from 11 a.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday. Regardless of the headline that’s in effect, it’s going to be very windy tomorrow. See details below.

We will begin the weekend with some very cold temperatures but quiet weather conditions. We’ll see a fair amount of sunshine through the day before clouds increase this afternoon. Later this evening, we’ll introduce our first chance at seeing a shower or two but better chances for rain will be in the forecast tonight. Highs on Saturday are going to be in the middle 40s.

A rapidly developing and strong November storm system will race through the Great Lakes overnight and into Sunday. The track of this low pressure system will be to our west so we’ll see modest warming overnight and into Sunday before a strong cold front drops our temperatures in the morning. Widespread rainfall is expected tonight across Mid-Michigan as winds begin to increase as well. Winds overnight will be in the 15-25 mph range coming in from the south-southeast. Overnight lows will happen early in the lower 40s and these temps will rise throughout the night.

Showers are expected to continue for most of the day on Sunday as that area of low pressure moves north. A strong cold front will move through during the morning, which will drop our temperatures. So, it’ll be one of those days that our high temps for the day are in the morning (in the 50s) but we’ll see temps in the 30s/40s during the afternoon. It is possible that some rain mixes with snow during the afternoon, especially further north and west.

The largest concern on Sunday will be the potential for widespread damaging winds. The National Weather Service has put out multiple wind headlines as we will likely see winds sustained between 25-35 mph from the west-southwest throughout the day. Winds could gust at higher than 50 mph at times. We should note, however, that there are some indications that winds could be a bit higher so today is a good day to prepare for possible power outages and to make sure that any loose items in your yard are put away or tied down. These winds will relax a bit Sunday night but breezy conditions will continue into Monday and Tuesday.

The weather next week looks quiet with a warm up coming for the end of the week.

