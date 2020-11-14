COVID-19 delays opening of Dort Highway extension in Grand Blanc Township

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Drivers will have to wait a little longer for the long-awaited Dort Highway extension in Grand Blanc Township due to COVID-19.

Flashing signs around the project have been advertising Nov. 14 as the opening date, but coronavirus is putting the brakes on those plans.

“Well, the concrete crew had COVID symptoms and part of the mandated process is quarantine for 14 days,” said Gerrad Godley, project manager for the Genesee County Road Commission. “If you’re around other people with it, what ends up happening is the entire concrete time is quarantined.”

Thankfully, he said this is the perfect opportunity for crews to put finally touches on the multi-million dollar project, which includes three new roundabouts and new access points to I-75.

“Right now, today’s operations are really small. You saw a sweeper truck cleaning pavement. They’re out there cleaning joints in the area,” Godley said.

For drivers, the first few times through the new roadway may look daunting, but the configuration actually provides a smoother and safer ride.

“Roundabouts eliminated signalization. They’re just a safer and better intersection for us at these locations,” Godley said. “I think most people will be excited that it can change their path to work. Now they don’t have to go all the way up to Grand Blanc Road to get to the highway. They can use Cook Road.”

Godley drivers can expect to see the ramps to I-75 at Dort Highway and the rebuilt stretch of Cook Road fully open by next weekend.

