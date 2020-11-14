Advertisement

Fans create petition to make LeVar Burton next ‘Jeopardy!’ host

LeVar Burton attends the 70th National Book Awards ceremony and benefit dinner at Cipriani Wall...
LeVar Burton attends the 70th National Book Awards ceremony and benefit dinner at Cipriani Wall Street on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in New York.(Greg Allen | Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fans are pushing for former “Star Trek” and “Reading Rainbow” actor LeVar Burton to become the next host of “Jeopardy!”.

A petition on change.org has nearly 70,000 signatures in support of Burton.

The game show’s host, Alex Trebek died last week after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80 years old.

Burton paid tribute to Trebek on Friday, tweeting his thoughts are with Trebek’s family and his millions of fans during this devastating loss.

He also said he was flattered by the petition.

In September, Burton said he’d been preparing his entire life to host “Jeopardy!”.

Sony Pictures has not made an announcement on the search for a new host.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leonard Moses was listed on the FBI Most Wanted List after escaping custody in 1971.
Convicted murderer on FBI Most Wanted List arrested in Grand Blanc, Mich.
The Enbridge Line 5 runs under the Straits of Mackinac.
Whitmer administration shutting down oil pipeline under Straits of Mackinac
Leonard Moses
Theft of pills from CVS pharmacy led to Grand Blanc murderer’s arrest 49 years later
The win brings the final Electoral College tally to 306 votes for Biden and 232 votes for Trump.
Presidential races called in all 50 states: Trump wins North Carolina, Biden wins Georgia
Michigan health officials were investigating 747 COVID-19 outbreaks in mid-November.
See what is fueling record spread of COVID-19 across Michigan

Latest News

Eight people were killed, including five Americans, in a helicopter crash involving a...
Army identifies 5 Americans killed in Egypt helicopter crash
(MGN)
Isabella County closes County Building because of COVID-19
Flint City Hall Reopens
Flint City Hall will close to public due to rising coronavirus cases
Strong winds expected on Sunday in Mid-Michigan.
Strong November storm to bring rain, strong gusty winds to Mid-Michigan on Sunday