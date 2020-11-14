Advertisement

Fenton bakery and restaurant serving Thanksgiving dinner to-go

By Michael Nafso
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - (11/13/2020) - Thanksgiving will look very different for many people across Michigan this year.

State officials are warning against large gatherings due to the rapid spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, one Mid-Michigan bakery and restaurant is doing something to keep the stress off the table this Thanksgiving Day.

The kitchen is ramping up at Crust Bakery & Restaurant in Fenton.

“Some people rely on going to their family’s house to get those great dinners, so it’s nice that we have that option for them, and then we’re able to supply a safe environment, very clean, very sanitary," manager Shelby Nickerson said.

This unusual year is making for a busy time for some restaurants, as many people come up with alternative plans for celebrating Thanksgiving. That even includes letting the pros do all the hard work.

“It’s delicious. Apple and sage stuffing. You have your bourbon maple-glazed turkey. You have your homemade green bean casserole. I’m just saying, all of the stuff that you would want homemade just like your grandma made it, maybe even better,” Nickerson said.

For the first time, Crust is offering either a full holiday dinner or just the sides, a one-stop-shop option in the COVID-era. Already, they’ve had nearly 200 orders come in.

That’s good news for an industry that has already taken a beating early on in the pandemic.

“Right now, with everything going on, people are scared or people don’t want to the store or the fact that they’re already going to come here for the great pie. If they can come here for the great pie or great bread and they can pick up their dinner too, that’s one stop instead of stopping at all those places, and then you might forget one ingredient and you have to go back to the store. It’s just trying to keep people safe," Nickerson said.

The Thanksgiving feast will be available for pickup on Wednesday since Crust will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but you’ll want to place your order in advance either online or by calling.

For more information, visit their website by clicking here or go to straight to their online order, click here.

You can also reach them directly by calling: (810) 629-8882.

