Advertisement

Flint City Hall will close to public due to rising coronavirus cases

Flint City Hall Reopens
Flint City Hall Reopens(Regan Blissett)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint City Hall announced it would be closing to the public indefinitely as cases of COVID-19 surged throughout the community.

It said customer service operations would continue with a new walk-up window beginning Monday, November 16.

City Hall said city services would remain intact, and offices would remain available by telephone.

This was the second time Flint City Hall closed due to the pandemic.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley closed the doors last March before a partial reopening in August for voting.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leonard Moses was listed on the FBI Most Wanted List after escaping custody in 1971.
Convicted murderer on FBI Most Wanted List arrested in Grand Blanc, Mich.
The Enbridge Line 5 runs under the Straits of Mackinac.
Whitmer administration shutting down oil pipeline under Straits of Mackinac
Leonard Moses
Theft of pills from CVS pharmacy led to Grand Blanc murderer’s arrest 49 years later
The win brings the final Electoral College tally to 306 votes for Biden and 232 votes for Trump.
Presidential races called in all 50 states: Trump wins North Carolina, Biden wins Georgia
Michigan health officials were investigating 747 COVID-19 outbreaks in mid-November.
See what is fueling record spread of COVID-19 across Michigan

Latest News

(MGN)
Isabella County closes County Building because of COVID-19
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington,...
Biden faces tough choice of whether to back virus lockdowns
AAA estimates there will be a 10% drop in travel this Thanksgiving because of the coronavirus.
Fewer Americans traveling for Thanksgiving this year
Shoppers comply with the mask regulations to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus at...
Oregon, New Mexico order lockdowns as other states resist