Flint City Hall will close to public due to rising coronavirus cases

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint City Hall announced it would be closing to the public indefinitely as cases of COVID-19 surged throughout the community.

It said customer service operations would continue with a new walk-up window beginning Monday, November 16.

City Hall said city services would remain intact, and offices would remain available by telephone.

This was the second time Flint City Hall closed due to the pandemic.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley closed the doors last March before a partial reopening in August for voting.

