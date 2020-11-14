Isabella County closes County Building because of COVID-19

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (11/14/20) - Isabella County announced it was closing down the County Building located at 200 North Main Street in Mount Pleasant due to a rise in coronavirus cases.

It said Friday it expected to reopen on Monday, November 30.

The county was promoting remote work for employees. It asked the public to reach county services via email, the county website, or phone.

The number to call was 989-317-4058. You can also click here to access the Isabella County website.

