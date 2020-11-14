Advertisement

Isabella County closes County Building because of COVID-19

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (11/14/20) - Isabella County announced it was closing down the County Building located at 200 North Main Street in Mount Pleasant due to a rise in coronavirus cases.

It said Friday it expected to reopen on Monday, November 30.

The county was promoting remote work for employees. It asked the public to reach county services via email, the county website, or phone.

The number to call was 989-317-4058. You can also click here to access the Isabella County website.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leonard Moses was listed on the FBI Most Wanted List after escaping custody in 1971.
Convicted murderer on FBI Most Wanted List arrested in Grand Blanc, Mich.
The Enbridge Line 5 runs under the Straits of Mackinac.
Whitmer administration shutting down oil pipeline under Straits of Mackinac
Leonard Moses
Theft of pills from CVS pharmacy led to Grand Blanc murderer’s arrest 49 years later
The win brings the final Electoral College tally to 306 votes for Biden and 232 votes for Trump.
Presidential races called in all 50 states: Trump wins North Carolina, Biden wins Georgia
Michigan health officials were investigating 747 COVID-19 outbreaks in mid-November.
See what is fueling record spread of COVID-19 across Michigan

Latest News

Flint City Hall Reopens
Flint City Hall will close to public due to rising coronavirus cases
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington,...
Biden faces tough choice of whether to back virus lockdowns
AAA estimates there will be a 10% drop in travel this Thanksgiving because of the coronavirus.
Fewer Americans traveling for Thanksgiving this year
Shoppers comply with the mask regulations to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus at...
Oregon, New Mexico order lockdowns as other states resist