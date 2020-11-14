JR’s Friday Night Weather Report

Some of us woke up to wet roads Friday morning as a cold front moved out of lower Michigan to the east. Brisk winds and lots of cloud cover held temperatures in the lower, to middle 40s for the afternoon. Skies will clear through the wee hours of Saturday and temperatures will settle through the middle 20s. Our “normal” low is now right at the freezing mark.

Bright sunshine early Saturday will help give temperatures a nice jump start. Highest readings will likely fall just shy of the average of 48-degrees. We will start to see some high clouds move in from the west during the afternoon. By Saturday night, we will see a strong cold front bearing down on us from the west. As a result, some widespread rain will work into the state.

Widespread rain will greet hunters early Sunday morning as the firearm deer hunting season gets under way. The widespread rain in the morning will become lighter, and more widely scattered during the afternoon. As the rain tapers off, the wind will be increasing from the west. There is a good chance that a Wind Advisory will be required for Sunday as speeds increase to around 30mph. That strong wind will also be a cold one, so I expect that Sunday’s high temperatures will be recorded by around midday, with readings falling during the afternoon.