Advertisement

Michigan elector addresses critical role in December electoral college vote

By Charlie Tinker
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) (11/13/2020)-The race may be over, but it’s not official until the vote has been certified and the electoral college convenes in mid-December.

The college isn’t just the numbers you’ve seen on your screen: it comprises a group of otherwise ordinary people. Still, the nation’s electors are members of an exclusive club: Michigan gets 16, one for each of its congressional districts and two at-large electors to account for both of its senate seats.

“I think they’re all honored—like I am—honored to be doing this.”

Carolyn Holley will represent Michigan’s tenth district.

“I was excited, because, you know, I’ve never done this before,” she related. “Really cool.”

Each party nominated their slates of 16 electors in August, with the winning slate going to the party that ultimately took the popular vote. Holley – a democratic activist who volunteered as an election challenger and worked the canvass – seemed a natural choice.

“I was raised republican,” Holley began. “My dad always said ‘you vote for the person, but if you don’t know, vote for the party…’ I voted for Nixon the first time. I’ve been trying to make up for it ever since.”

The nation’s 539 electors will meet to cast their votes for president on December 14. That follows close on the heels of the so-called safe harbor deadline; states that settle any election-centric controversies and certify their results before December 8, avoid any related conflict with congress prior to or after that vote.

“Probably a week before, they… have a meeting and then they give us the background,” Holley said.

Holley has that December 14 trip to Lansing marked on her calendar, now scarcely a month away from her date with destiny.

“The big thing everybody’s been saying to me is, take pictures,” she laughed. “I just—I’m going to try to savor the moment.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leonard Moses was listed on the FBI Most Wanted List after escaping custody in 1971.
Convicted murderer on FBI Most Wanted List arrested in Grand Blanc, Mich.
The Enbridge Line 5 runs under the Straits of Mackinac.
Whitmer administration shutting down oil pipeline under Straits of Mackinac
Leonard Moses
Theft of pills from CVS pharmacy led to Grand Blanc murderer’s arrest 49 years later
The win brings the final Electoral College tally to 306 votes for Biden and 232 votes for Trump.
Presidential races called in all 50 states: Trump wins North Carolina, Biden wins Georgia
Jeremy Stiven
Lapeer County sex assault suspect arrested in mountainous region of Arkansas

Latest News

The Globe Fire Sprinkler Corporation, headquartered in Standish, Michigan
Standish factory closure will mean mass layoffs
Prescription for Saving
Prescription for Saving
Veterans on a guided tour of Washington, DC with Mid-Michigan Honor Flight pause for a group...
Mid-Michigan veterans' organization “hurting” amid pandemic shutdowns
This is an exterior shot of the Bay County Health Department.
“Unprecedented” surge in coronavirus cases prompts warning from Bay Co. health officials