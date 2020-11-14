Michigan elector addresses critical role in December electoral college vote

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) (11/13/2020)-The race may be over, but it’s not official until the vote has been certified and the electoral college convenes in mid-December.

The college isn’t just the numbers you’ve seen on your screen: it comprises a group of otherwise ordinary people. Still, the nation’s electors are members of an exclusive club: Michigan gets 16, one for each of its congressional districts and two at-large electors to account for both of its senate seats.

“I think they’re all honored—like I am—honored to be doing this.”

Carolyn Holley will represent Michigan’s tenth district.

“I was excited, because, you know, I’ve never done this before,” she related. “Really cool.”

Each party nominated their slates of 16 electors in August, with the winning slate going to the party that ultimately took the popular vote. Holley – a democratic activist who volunteered as an election challenger and worked the canvass – seemed a natural choice.

“I was raised republican,” Holley began. “My dad always said ‘you vote for the person, but if you don’t know, vote for the party…’ I voted for Nixon the first time. I’ve been trying to make up for it ever since.”

The nation’s 539 electors will meet to cast their votes for president on December 14. That follows close on the heels of the so-called safe harbor deadline; states that settle any election-centric controversies and certify their results before December 8, avoid any related conflict with congress prior to or after that vote.

“Probably a week before, they… have a meeting and then they give us the background,” Holley said.

Holley has that December 14 trip to Lansing marked on her calendar, now scarcely a month away from her date with destiny.

“The big thing everybody’s been saying to me is, take pictures,” she laughed. “I just—I’m going to try to savor the moment.”

