More hunters get deer licenses this year

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (11/13/2020) - After declines of 2 to 4-percent over the past 2-decades - interest in hunting has dramatically increased since the coronavirus pandemic hit early this year and more people have had extra time off.

Hunters are getting in some last minute practice, zero-ing in on paper targets, ahead of the start of firearm deer season that begins Sunday.

“I’m very excited. There seems to be a lot of bigger, mature deer running around. There’s more numbers. A lot of people getting interested in it, trying to get their freezer full of meat,” said Millington hunter Zach Taylor.

“I’m looking forward to it. I haven’t hunted in Michigan for 35 years. And a friend of mine was gracious enough to invite me to his deer camp,” added Gordon Gardyko from Bay City.

According to the Michigan DNR, there’s been a 10-11% surge of hunting licenses this year, and another number that’s even more encouraging.

“The number of new deer hunters that we’re seeing, new deer hunters being defined as people who have not bought a license in the last 5 years, is up over 80% from last year,” said Michigan DNR Deer Biologist Chad Stewart.

That could translate too up to 450,00 hunters just in the next two weeks.

“We would expect to see a lot more stimulus going into the economy, which is something that, I think is very much needed at this time and place,” added Stewart.

Overall, this increase could inject nearly $9 billion dollars for local merchants selling everything from hunting related items to snacks, according to a recent study by the Michigan United Conservation Club.

One deer hunter I talked to, told me how his routine may change out in the field due to coronavirus.

“I get to go out with my brother in law. You know there’s some family gathering there. But, we’re all going to be socially distancing, far apart, we’ll be safe,” commented Mayville resident Bruce McGhee.

With around 1.7 million deer in the state, many of them will wind up as trophy mounts or venison on the kitchen table.

