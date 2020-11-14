Advertisement

More hunters get deer licenses this year

By Kevin Goff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (11/13/2020) - After declines of 2 to 4-percent over the past 2-decades - interest in hunting has dramatically increased since the coronavirus pandemic hit early this year and more people have had extra time off.

Hunters are getting in some last minute practice, zero-ing in on paper targets, ahead of the start of firearm deer season that begins Sunday.

“I’m very excited. There seems to be a lot of bigger, mature deer running around. There’s more numbers. A lot of people getting interested in it, trying to get their freezer full of meat,” said Millington hunter Zach Taylor.

“I’m looking forward to it. I haven’t hunted in Michigan for 35 years. And a friend of mine was gracious enough to invite me to his deer camp,” added Gordon Gardyko from Bay City.

According to the Michigan DNR, there’s been a 10-11% surge of hunting licenses this year, and another number that’s even more encouraging.

“The number of new deer hunters that we’re seeing, new deer hunters being defined as people who have not bought a license in the last 5 years, is up over 80% from last year,” said Michigan DNR Deer Biologist Chad Stewart.

That could translate too up to 450,00 hunters just in the next two weeks.

“We would expect to see a lot more stimulus going into the economy, which is something that, I think is very much needed at this time and place,” added Stewart.

Overall, this increase could inject nearly $9 billion dollars for local merchants selling everything from hunting related items to snacks, according to a recent study by the Michigan United Conservation Club.

One deer hunter I talked to, told me how his routine may change out in the field due to coronavirus.

“I get to go out with my brother in law. You know there’s some family gathering there. But, we’re all going to be socially distancing, far apart, we’ll be safe,” commented Mayville resident Bruce McGhee.

With around 1.7 million deer in the state, many of them will wind up as trophy mounts or venison on the kitchen table.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer Announces Bipartisan Legislation to Reduce Barriers to Licensure for...
Whitmer planning press conference Thursday as COVID-19 hospitalizations surge
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during an interview with TV6's Andrew LaCombe on Nov. 3, 2020.
Whitmer: More coronavirus measures possible; Legislature not helping
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at her press conference on Oct. 21.
Michigan’s top doctor: COVID-19 situation ‘looking very grim’ as holidays near
Nurse: Ascension Genesys treats intensive care patient in storage room
Nurse: Ascension Genesys treats intensive care patient in storage room
Leonard Moses was listed on the FBI Most Wanted List after escaping custody in 1971.
Convicted murderer on FBI Most Wanted List arrested in Grand Blanc, Mich.

Latest News

Michigan health officials were investigating 747 COVID-19 outbreaks in mid-November.
See what is fueling record spread of COVID-19 across Michigan
The Dort Highway extension in Grand Blanc Township is nearly ready to open.
COVID-19 delays opening of Dort Highway extension in Grand Blanc Township
Hunter practices his aim
More deer hunters head to the woods this year due to coronavirus
An American flag hangs on a house.
Person of the Week: David Fejedelem