See what is fueling record spread of COVID-19 across Michigan

Michigan health officials were investigating 747 COVID-19 outbreaks in mid-November.
By Elisse Ramey
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan continues to break daily records for coronavirus cases while deaths are increasing to levels not seen in over six months.

State health officials warn that the most grim days of the COVID-19 battle lie ahead, as hospitals are pushed to the max.

“It’s looking very grim with COVID-19 in our state right now," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive.

The state’s top doctor issued that warning on Thursday as the holidays approach. She said the 747 outbreaks tracked in Michigan primarily are linked to long-term care facilities, manufacturing plants and schools.

Outbreaks tied to bars and restaurants are on the rise, too.

Dr. Wendy Ringo, a former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention employee and current public health consultant, said there are a number of factors contributing to the spread of the virus. They include:

  • Asymptomatic carriers unknowingly spreading the illness.
  • An overlap or confusing signs and symptoms with other illnesses.
  • Fear of testing positive, which could result in loss of work and subsequently a paycheck.
  • Mixed messaging on how to combat the pandemic.

“Truly being on the same page both at the national, state, county, city level is imperative to really getting this pandemic under control," Ringo said. “We truly have to get a grasp of what’s acceptable across the board. Not just nationally, but regionally, and even more granular than that, from one district to the next -- particularly if those individuals are slated to come in contact with one another.”

She used the example of student athletics and how having different protocols at different schools could potentially be an issue.

“We still have varying priorities even locally," Ringo said. "For example, we have individuals who may be attending school virtually. However, those very same students are participating in athletic events in person.”

Then there’s the mental and emotional factors, which some call COVID-19 fatigue. That could lead some people to stop following the safety protocols as closely.

“We’ve been dealing with this since March, as you are fully aware, and so people are tired -- and you know -- they question whether it’s really working," Ringo said.

Health experts continue to encourage the public to wear a mask or face covering around other people, avoid gatherings, wash hands frequently and maintain 6 feet of social distancing at all times.

