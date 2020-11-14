STARS temporarily suspends city bus routes

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (11/14/2020) - The Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services is announcing service changes due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Starting Monday, November 16, STARS says city bus routes will be suspended until further notice.

It’s making the change out of concern for employees and public health, following a spike in COVID-19 cases in the Saginaw-area.

The Dial-a-Ride “LIFT” Services will be open to the general public for essential trips only.

Essential trips are considered trips for groceries, medical appointments, and employment.

The Pigeon Express job route and Rides to Wellness will run as normal.

