Advertisement

STARS temporarily suspends city bus routes

STARS is canceling all fixed bus routes beginning March 24 during the coronavirus state of...
STARS is canceling all fixed bus routes beginning March 24 during the coronavirus state of emergency. (WJRT)
By Matt Franklin
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (11/14/2020) - The Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services is announcing service changes due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Starting Monday, November 16, STARS says city bus routes will be suspended until further notice.

It’s making the change out of concern for employees and public health, following a spike in COVID-19 cases in the Saginaw-area.

The Dial-a-Ride “LIFT” Services will be open to the general public for essential trips only.

Essential trips are considered trips for groceries, medical appointments, and employment.

The Pigeon Express job route and Rides to Wellness will run as normal.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leonard Moses was listed on the FBI Most Wanted List after escaping custody in 1971.
Convicted murderer on FBI Most Wanted List arrested in Grand Blanc, Mich.
Leonard Moses
Theft of pills from CVS pharmacy led to Grand Blanc murderer’s arrest 49 years later
The Enbridge Line 5 runs under the Straits of Mackinac.
Whitmer administration shutting down oil pipeline under Straits of Mackinac
Michigan health officials were investigating 747 COVID-19 outbreaks in mid-November.
See what is fueling record spread of COVID-19 across Michigan
Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers say a 23-year-old man from...
Michigan man accused of bludgeoning deer to death with hammer

Latest News

City of Flint Municipal Center
Flint eliminates COVID-19 disparity among African Americans
(MGN)
Isabella County closes County Building because of COVID-19
Flint City Hall Reopens
Flint City Hall will close to public due to rising coronavirus cases
Strong winds expected on Sunday in Mid-Michigan.
Strong November storm to bring rain, strong gusty winds to Mid-Michigan on Sunday