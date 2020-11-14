Strong November storm to bring rain, strong gusty winds to Mid-Michigan on Sunday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A strong November storm system will blast through the Great Lakes region over the weekend and it’ll bring some rain, snow, and strong gusty winds to Mid-Michigan.

This low pressure system will rapidly develop to the southwest and move through the region beginning Saturday night. This system will continue to strengthen as it moves north and that’s when winds will really begin to increase, which is expected to happen on Sunday.

The National Weather Service offices in Michigan have issued a large number of advisories and watches ahead of the system. As of Saturday morning here they are:

High Wind Watch from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday for Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, and Oakland counties

Wind Advisory from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday for Clare, Isabella, and Gratiot counties

Wind Advisory from 11 a.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday for all other counties not already listed in Mid-Michigan

Lakeshore Flood Watch from 7 p.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Sunday for Alpena, Alcona, and Iosco counties

A rapidly developing and strong November storm system will race through the Great Lakes overnight Saturday and into Sunday. The track of this low pressure system will be to the west so there will be some modest warming overnight and into Sunday before a strong cold front drops temperatures in the morning. Widespread rainfall is expected Saturday night across Mid-Michigan as winds begin to increase as well. Winds overnight will be in the 15-25 mph range coming in from the south-southeast. Overnight lows will happen early in the lower 40s and these temperatures will rise throughout the night.

Showers are expected to continue for most of the day on Sunday as that area of low pressure moves north. A strong cold front will move through during the morning, which will drop the temperatures. So, it’ll be one of those days that high temperatures for the day are in the morning (in the 50s) and then temperatures will be in the 30s/40s during the afternoon. It is possible that some rain mixes with snow during the afternoon, especially further north and west.

The largest concern on Sunday will be the potential for widespread damaging winds. The National Weather Service has put out multiple wind headlines as there will be winds sustained between 25-35 mph from the west-southwest throughout the day. Winds could gust at higher than 50 mph at times. Should note, however, that there are some indications that winds could be a bit higher but there is less confidence in this but either way it’ll be an extremely windy day across Mid-Michigan. These winds will relax a bit Sunday night but breezy conditions will continue into Monday and Tuesday.

With these strong winds, power outages are possible across the region. Tree damage can also happen with some of the higher gusts. Any outdoor furniture or decorations should be brought inside or tied down before the winds pick up Saturday night.

Stay with the ABC12 First Alert Weather Team for updates on this strong November storm.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.