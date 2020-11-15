Advertisement

Governor Gretchen Whitmer to announce latest effort to stop COVID spread

LIVE on ABC12 news at six -- Michigan governor to update state with director of MDHHS
Governor Whitmer speaking at Thursday press conference.
Governor Whitmer speaking at Thursday press conference.(Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer will announce the latest in the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in a 6pm news conference. You can watch it live on ABC12News at 6pm. The governor will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, and MDHHS Director Robert Gordon.

The unusual Sunday night announcement comes after Governor Whitmer warned Thursday that ongoing discussions were underway with the head of the Department of Health and Human Services about imposing tighter restrictions to combat COVID-19 spread after a spike in the number of cases. She warned with winter months and the holidays ahead that we were facing the worst of the pandemic.

The MI Safe Start map changed this week to show all of Michigan in the highest risk level for COVID-19 spread. The Detroit and Saginaw regions previously had been placed at the second highest risk level.

The Genesee County Health Department reported its third highest daily COVID-19 increase with 229 cases on Thursday. That is behind the record increases of 294 illnesses on Nov. 7 and 299 illnesses on Monday.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported its second highest daily coronavirus increase with 200 cases on Friday, which is behind only Tuesday’s total of 255 increases.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing reached the second highest level on record Thursday with a total of more than 72,500. Only the nearly 80,000 COVID-19 tests completed on Nov. 6 is higher.

The percentage of positive tests rebounded to 13.63% on Thursday, which is the third highest percentage since early May.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases increased Friday to 3,220 which is 34 higher than Thursday. Of those, 2,868 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases, which is 70 higher than Thursday’s total.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both increased Friday. Michigan hospitals are treating 660 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 272 of them are on ventilators. Since Thursday, there are 32 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 19 more on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leonard Moses
Theft of pills from CVS pharmacy led to Grand Blanc murderer’s arrest 49 years later
Leonard Moses was listed on the FBI Most Wanted List after escaping custody in 1971.
Convicted murderer on FBI Most Wanted List arrested in Grand Blanc, Mich.
Michigan health officials were investigating 747 COVID-19 outbreaks in mid-November.
See what is fueling record spread of COVID-19 across Michigan
City of Flint Municipal Center
Flint eliminates COVID-19 disparity among African Americans
Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers say a 23-year-old man from...
Michigan man accused of bludgeoning deer to death with hammer

Latest News

Lake Superior State University sign and anchor symbol.
Certain words grating you? A Michigan school wants to know
Mott Community College moves back to Phase III COVID-19 reopening plan
Over 4,000 customers are without power in the Quad Cities area according to MidAmerican...
High winds leaving thousands of Michiganders in the dark
High Wind Warning posted for all of Mid-Michigan.
High Wind Warning posted for all of Mid-Michigan, winds could gust over 50 mph Sunday afternoon