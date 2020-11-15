Governor Gretchen Whitmer to announce latest effort to stop COVID spread

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer will announce the latest in the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in a 6pm news conference. You can watch it live on ABC12News at 6pm. The governor will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, and MDHHS Director Robert Gordon.

The unusual Sunday night announcement comes after Governor Whitmer warned Thursday that ongoing discussions were underway with the head of the Department of Health and Human Services about imposing tighter restrictions to combat COVID-19 spread after a spike in the number of cases. She warned with winter months and the holidays ahead that we were facing the worst of the pandemic.

The MI Safe Start map changed this week to show all of Michigan in the highest risk level for COVID-19 spread. The Detroit and Saginaw regions previously had been placed at the second highest risk level.

The Genesee County Health Department reported its third highest daily COVID-19 increase with 229 cases on Thursday. That is behind the record increases of 294 illnesses on Nov. 7 and 299 illnesses on Monday.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported its second highest daily coronavirus increase with 200 cases on Friday, which is behind only Tuesday’s total of 255 increases.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing reached the second highest level on record Thursday with a total of more than 72,500. Only the nearly 80,000 COVID-19 tests completed on Nov. 6 is higher.

The percentage of positive tests rebounded to 13.63% on Thursday, which is the third highest percentage since early May.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases increased Friday to 3,220 which is 34 higher than Thursday. Of those, 2,868 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases, which is 70 higher than Thursday’s total.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both increased Friday. Michigan hospitals are treating 660 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 272 of them are on ventilators. Since Thursday, there are 32 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 19 more on ventilators.

