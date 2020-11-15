High Wind Warning posted for all of Mid-Michigan, winds could gust over 50 mph Sunday afternoon

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Strong winds are expected to continue Sunday and there will likely be widespread power outages across the area.

In fact, power outages have already been reported in parts of Mid-Michigan Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for all counties in Mid-Michigan through the day on Sunday.

Winds will be strong all day long but they will be strongest during the afternoon as a cold front moves through. Sustained winds of 25-35 mph from the west-southwest are likely with gusts of 50-60 mph possible. Widespread tree damage and power outages are likely as well. So, it is a good idea to prepare for the possibility of a power outage and make sure all of your electronic devices are charged. Winds will die down a bit overnight but it will stay breezy through Tuesday.

Opening day for hunters in Mid-Michigan will also feature rain. Scattered rain will continue for most of the day but things will dry out during the evening. A strong cold front will move through late in the morning and that will drop temperatures from the 40s and 50s into the 30s later during the afternoon. Any remaining precipitation could fall as snow later today but accumulation is not expected.

