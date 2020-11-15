High winds leaving thousands of Michiganders in the dark

MICHIGAN (WJRT) - (11/15/20) - Thousands of Consumers Energy and DTE customers were without power Sunday morning.

Consumers Energy warned customers of severe weather starting Saturday night and into Monday morning.

The utility company said as of 10:45 a.m. there were 142 outages affecting more than 4,800 customers. Kent, Allegan, and Muskegon counties had the most outages. In Arenac County, more than 360 customers were without power.

DTE said one of the larger outages crews were working on happened south of Lapeer County.

It said one outage in the Almont area affecting more than 1,100 customers started just before 3 a.m. Crews were estimated to restore service by 3:30 p.m.

DTE said another outage in the thumb started just before 5 a.m. and left close to 900 customers in the dark.

See the Consumers Energy Outage Map by clicking here. You can also get the DTE Outage Map by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.