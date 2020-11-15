Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 50,000 Consumers Energy customers were without power this afternoon, after a strong storm system plowed through the state.

Wind gusts topped 50 mph, with Troy, in the metro Detroit area, recording a gust of 65 mph.

After a mild morning with temperatures in the low to mid 50s, we’ve fallen sharply this afternoon.

By this evening, wind chill values will be in the 20s. A High Wind Warning will expire later this evening across all of mid-Michigan.

However, we can’t complain too much as November has been quite a warm month. We set a record for the most days in the 70s, with 7 in Flint and 6 in Saginaw. The old record was 5 for Flint back in 1938 and 4 for Saginaw in 2015.

Overnight, we’ll have lots of clouds with low temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

We’ll start the week with some sunshine and breezy conditions, as the thermometer struggles into the low to mid 40s.

Monday night, a few flurries or snow showers are possible. Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week with highs only in the upper 30s at best.

A warm-up will take us back into the 50s by the end of the week.

Rain is likely over the weekend.

