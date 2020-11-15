Advertisement

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Some very blustery weather will move into mid-Michigan overnight, due to a strengthening storm system to our west. First up, will be rising temperatures from the low to mid 40s overnight, ahead of this storm, as well as periods of rain and a strong southerly wind. That wind will be in the 15-25 mph range with gusts over 30 mph. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 7am Sunday morning and lasts throughout the day. Morning rain and mild temperatures in the low to mid 50s, will give way to sharply colder weather, and lingering showers, as a strong cold front slides through around lunchtime. Behind that cold front, temperatures will drop into the upper 30s by dinnertime. Wind chill values will fall into the 20s, as a westerly wind gusts at times over 50 mph, with sustained wind speeds between 25-35 mph.

Some power outages are likely from falling tree limbs, so be prepared tonight for what’s to come Sunday. Secure any light items around your home or tie them down. Next week looks quiet but breezy both Monday and Tuesday, with chilly conditions in the low to mid 40s Monday and upper 30s Tuesday. We’ll see plenty of clouds with just some peaks of sunshine both days. Later in the week, a nice warm-up is expected that could have us back in the 50s on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leonard Moses was listed on the FBI Most Wanted List after escaping custody in 1971.
Convicted murderer on FBI Most Wanted List arrested in Grand Blanc, Mich.
Leonard Moses
Theft of pills from CVS pharmacy led to Grand Blanc murderer’s arrest 49 years later
The Enbridge Line 5 runs under the Straits of Mackinac.
Whitmer administration shutting down oil pipeline under Straits of Mackinac
Michigan health officials were investigating 747 COVID-19 outbreaks in mid-November.
See what is fueling record spread of COVID-19 across Michigan
Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers say a 23-year-old man from...
Michigan man accused of bludgeoning deer to death with hammer

Latest News

Kevin's Weather Forecast
Kevin's Weather Forecast
Strong winds expected on Sunday in Mid-Michigan.
Strong November storm to bring rain, strong gusty winds to Mid-Michigan on Sunday
Nice weather for Saturday, windy and rainy Sunday
Calm weather for Saturday, rain and wind for Sunday
Nice weather for Saturday, windy and rainy Sunday
Calm weather for Saturday, rain and winds move in overnight