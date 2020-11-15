Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Some very blustery weather will move into mid-Michigan overnight, due to a strengthening storm system to our west. First up, will be rising temperatures from the low to mid 40s overnight, ahead of this storm, as well as periods of rain and a strong southerly wind. That wind will be in the 15-25 mph range with gusts over 30 mph. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 7am Sunday morning and lasts throughout the day. Morning rain and mild temperatures in the low to mid 50s, will give way to sharply colder weather, and lingering showers, as a strong cold front slides through around lunchtime. Behind that cold front, temperatures will drop into the upper 30s by dinnertime. Wind chill values will fall into the 20s, as a westerly wind gusts at times over 50 mph, with sustained wind speeds between 25-35 mph.

Some power outages are likely from falling tree limbs, so be prepared tonight for what’s to come Sunday. Secure any light items around your home or tie them down. Next week looks quiet but breezy both Monday and Tuesday, with chilly conditions in the low to mid 40s Monday and upper 30s Tuesday. We’ll see plenty of clouds with just some peaks of sunshine both days. Later in the week, a nice warm-up is expected that could have us back in the 50s on Thursday.

