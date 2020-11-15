Michigan hunters stocking-up ahead of firearm deer season opener

BAY CO., Mich. (WJRT) (11/14/2020)-Thousands of hunters were packing their patience Saturday and heading north to stake out what they hoped would be this year’s big score.

ABC12 checked out a familiar stopping place for firearm hunters in Bay County only to find a full parking lot and countless hunters stocking up on the latest and greatest.

Guns, bullets and tall tales abound inside this hot spot near Linwood. The day before firearm deer season kicks off may as well be an unofficial holiday for the die-hard camo crowd, and this year, Joe Raymer, general manager of Frank’s Great Outdoors, expects to outperform on an epic scale.

“It’s Christmas for the hunters tomorrow,” Raymer explained. “I mean, it’s Christmas morning. They’ve been just coming in here in record numbers. It’s just been so busy.”

DNR numbers show nearly 30-percent more deer hunters hunkered down statewide this year over last. Adding to the firearm frenzy, the sheer number of first-timers in that mix.

“The number of new deer hunters that we’re seeing, new deer hunters being defined as people who have not bought a license in the last 5 years, is up over 80% from last year,” Chad Stewart, a deer biologist with the Michigan DNR explained.

The guys behind the gun counter had their hands full Saturday getting those newbies locked and loaded.

“With it being the firearm opener, they’re buying lots of guns,” Raymer related.

With the blustery November weather expected to move through overnight, rain gear and space heaters were Saturday’s hot tickets.

“We’ve been here for 75 years this year,” Raymer explained. “This is a place that, again, is part of their Christmas morning. Stopping at Frank’s, going up north… we’re always here for them and happy to see them.”

Firearm deer season opens Sunday and runs through November 30.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.