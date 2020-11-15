Mott Community College moves back to Phase III COVID-19 reopening plan

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (11/15/20) - Mott Community College in Flint announced it would move back to Phase III of its COVID-19 Reopening Plan later this week.

In a press release Sunday, MCC said the change would begin Friday, November 20.

The shift was being made due to rising coronavirus case numbers across the region, state, and country. Michigan reported 7,072 new cases Saturday along with 65 deaths. It said 36 deaths were found through a Vital Records review. It brought the statewide totals to 251,813 cases and 7,994 deaths.

Under the Phase III plan, the school said all employees not deemed essential for business continuity purposes would work remotely. MCC said students who were currently attending in-person classes would be notified of the next steps by their instructors.

The school said it would continue efforts to address the effects of the pandemic on students and employees.

MCC offered individual counseling sessions, its Employee Assistance Program, and a mobile food pantry to its constituents. Workers and students who wanted to access the services were asked to call the College Information Center at 810-762-0200.

Click here for more information on the reopening plan at MCC.

