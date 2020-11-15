STARS suspends city bus routes as COVID-19 cases soar

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) announced Saturday that its services will be limited due to an “explosion” of COVID-19 cases in the area.

“It’s unnerving how the situation has deteriorated so fast," said Glenn Steffens, STARS executive director. "Monday and Tuesday of this week saw about a quarter of the cases in Saginaw of the entire first six months of this pandemic. This is a big red flag and we must respond appropriately and swiftly to save lives.”

Beginning Monday, STARS said city bus routes will be suspended until further notice. Dial-a-Ride “LIFT” Services will be open to the general public for essential trips only.

STARS said that essential trips include trips to get groceries (one trip per week per household), trips for physical and mental health needs, and trips for essential jobs (which include hospital/medical, grocery/food, essential production).

Shopping, entertainment, visiting friends or family, visits to salons/barbers or to laundromats are not considered essential trips.

The Pigeon Express job route and Rides to Wellness will run as normal.

LIFT Dial-a-Ride Services will be available Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. To schedule essential trips, call 989-753-9526.

All riders who are 3-years and older must wear masks at all times and use provided hand sanitizer. STARS will continue to clean vehicles regularly.

